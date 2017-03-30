Charlize Theron, Emily Ratajkowski, and Other Stars ‘Pink Out the Internet’ in Support of Planned Parenthood

On March 29, Planned Parenthood held a rally on Capitol Hill to oppose Congress’s plans to defund Planned Parenthood.

The organization also fought back with Pink Out Day as a show of strength to prove to lawmakers how many citizens support Planned Parenthood: “By Pinking Out the internet and in public events, millions of Americans are sending a message to Congress: Do not block access to care at Planned Parenthood. Not now. Not ever.”

Using the hashtag #PinkOut, celebrities such as Charlize Theron, Emily Ratajkowski, Lily Collins, Elizabeth Banks, Anna Paquin, Alan Cumming, and Tony Goldwyn lent their support on social media.

