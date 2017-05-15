Channing and Jenna Dewan Tatum's Daughter Is Not a Fan of 'Step Up'

We all know that Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum started their love story on the set of the 2006 movie Step Up. And now, the beautiful couple have a daughter of their own, Everly.

Well, while the three of them were on a family vacation, they were watching TV and Step Up came on. And of course, as any parent would do, Channing and Jenna wanted to show their daughter where they met. But Everly’s reaction to Step Up, wasn’t exactly what they were expecting.

First, Everly didn’t believe that it was her parents actually in Step Up, but then she asked if they “could watch something good.” Yikes! That must have been super-awkward! But at least Jenna has hope for that Everly will appreciate Step Up in the future.

Jenna also realized that she’s going to have to show Everly Magic Mike sometime soon, before her friends show her.

