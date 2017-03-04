Celebrity Breakups of 2017

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry seemed solid for the year they dated, beginning in January 2016. The British Lord of the Rings actor and the pop star vacationed together and met each other’s families — heck, even Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr had good things to say about Perry’s relationship with her son, Flynn. So when they announced in March that they were “taking respectful, loving space” from each other, everyone was surprised. Perry explained further on social media that, “U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!” (Photo: Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage)