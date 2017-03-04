Celebrity Breakups of 2017
Keeping up with which celebs are breaking up — and for some, breaking up only to make up and split again — can be tough. Here’s a rundown of the couples who have called it quits this year.
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry seemed solid for the year they dated, beginning in January 2016. The British Lord of the Rings actor and the pop star vacationed together and met each other’s families — heck, even Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr had good things to say about Perry’s relationship with her son, Flynn. So when they announced in March that they were “taking respectful, loving space” from each other, everyone was surprised. Perry explained further on social media that, “U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!” (Photo: Dave M. Benett/VF17/WireImage)
