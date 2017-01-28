Miranda Kerr Says Her Son Flynn Has ‘Great’ Relationship With Katy Perry: ‘They Get Along Really Well’

Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom‘s son Flynn has one mom and one dad, and a new friend in Bloom’s girlfriend, Katy Perry.

“We’re a modern family,” Kerr, 33, told PEOPLE at the Harper’s Bazaar Celebrates 150 Most Fashionable Women event in Los Angeles on Friday.

“Orlando and I are literally like family, he’s like a brother to me,” she said about their “amazing” dynamic. “It’s very weird, but we really care for each other and we have a great relationship, so I feel very lucky.”

On her 6-year-old’s relationship with Perry, the model, who dressed in Carolina Herrera Resort 2017, shared, “They’re great. They get along really well.”

Whether if it’s with her or Perry, Kerr shared that Flynn loves to draw. “He draws caricatures and faces. He likes to build things as well. It’s just fun to do that. He loves it,” the model gushed.

Kerr and Bloom, who welcomed Flynn in January 2011, split after three years of marriage in 2013. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel announced her engagement to Snapchat CEO and founder Evan Spiegel on Instagram in July.

Bloom, 40, and Perry, 32, have been dating for more than a year, since igniting relationship rumors at a Golden Globes bash last January. The singer met Flynn one month later in February 2016, before joining him and his dad at Robert Downey Jr.‘s son’s birthday party.

The couple “are not engaged yet” but they “seem to be heading that way,” a source told PEOPLE in August, adding that, “ would love to settle down with Katy and have more kids.”

