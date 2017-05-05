Celebrate Cinco de Mayo With 5 Celebrity Tequila-Fueled Tales

Tequila makes your clothes fall off, and in Hollywood that can sometimes be a great thing. It can also lead to some really good, or really bad, decisions.

In honor of Cinco de Mayo (aka Cinco de Drinko), kick back with a margarita and enjoy these five celebrity tequila tales.

1. Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves meet cute over margaritas

It took a special lady to convince Matthew McConaughey to leave his naked-bongo-playin’ days behind him, and that woman was Camila Alves. However, the power couple may never have started talking if it weren’t for margaritas.

The Oscar-winning actor met the model at a club where, for some reason, he was making margaritas at a table when he spotted her.

“I’m waving, trying to get her [attention]. … I go over and introduce myself. And I go, ‘Would you and your friends like to come over and have a drink?’ She came by herself. Now we sit down, music’s playing … I make a margarita,” McConaughey told Howard Stern, and the rest is history.

Those margs must have been really good. Matthew and Camila dated for six years (and had two children together) before getting hitched in June 2012. (They added a third child, son Livingston, to their brood in December 2012.) We’re sad their daughter, Vida, wasn’t actually named Margarita.

View photos Chrissy Teigen shared a pic of husband John Legend’s booty. (Photo: John Legend via Instagram) More

2. Chrissy Teigen shares a pic of John Legend’s bare bum after too much tequila

Thanks to a perfect storm of an angry Chrissy Teigen and a little too much tequila, we can now look at John Legend’s bare tush anytime we feel like it. The Sports Illustrated model posted a photo of her husband’s behind to Instagram, naturally causing an online frenzy.

Chrissy was fed up with Instagram for removing photos that showed her nipples, so she decided to seek revenge on the social media platform.

“We were in Paris, a few drinks in,” she explained. “Tequila and bad judgment were behind it. I had seen Justin Bieber’s [bare butt] photo earlier, and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s a cute ass, whatever.’ And I was still pissed about my nipples.”

Someone get the woman a tequila sponsorship ASAP.

View photos Tequila made Channing Tatum realize he wanted to get serious with Jenna Dewan. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images) More

3. Channing Tatum realizes he wants to be with Jenna Dewan after too much tequila

Actors are no strangers to finding love on set, but sometimes it takes some liquid courage in the form of tequila to get things going. Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum met while filming 2006’s Step Up, and it didn’t take long before they explored their chemistry when the cameras weren’t rolling.

“[Channing] did this whole thing where he didn’t want to be in a relationship, so I was like, ‘Look, if you want to date other people and be free, that’s fine, but we’re not going to hang out and watch movies. You’ve got to figure out what you want, because I know I want to be in a relationship with you,’” Jenna recalled on Ellen. “So three days goes by, and he had gone out with all the dancers on Step Up, and he had this crazy, wild tequila night. He said he had the chance ‘to be free’ and he couldn’t stop thinking about me.”