Celebrate Cinco de Mayo With 5 Celebrity Tequila-Fueled Tales

Tequila makes your clothes fall off, and in Hollywood that can sometimes be a great thing. It can also lead to some really good, or really bad, decisions.
In honor of Cinco de Mayo (aka Cinco de Drinko), kick back with a margarita and enjoy these five celebrity tequila tales.
1. Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves meet cute over margaritas
It took a special lady to convince Matthew McConaughey to leave his naked-bongo-playin’ days behind him, and that woman was Camila Alves. However, the power couple may never have started talking if it weren’t for margaritas.
The Oscar-winning actor met the model at a club where, for some reason, he was making margaritas at a table when he spotted her.
“I’m waving, trying to get her [attention]. … I go over and introduce myself. And I go, ‘Would you and your friends like to come over and have a drink?’ She came by herself. Now we sit down, music’s playing … I make a margarita,” McConaughey told Howard Stern, and the rest is history.
Those margs must have been really good. Matthew and Camila dated for six years (and had two children together) before getting hitched in June 2012. (They added a third child, son Livingston, to their brood in December 2012.) We’re sad their daughter, Vida, wasn’t actually named Margarita.
2. Chrissy Teigen shares a pic of John Legend’s bare bum after too much tequila
Thanks to a perfect storm of an angry Chrissy Teigen and a little too much tequila, we can now look at John Legend’s bare tush anytime we feel like it. The Sports Illustrated model posted a photo of her husband’s behind to Instagram, naturally causing an online frenzy.
Chrissy was fed up with Instagram for removing photos that showed her nipples, so she decided to seek revenge on the social media platform.
“We were in Paris, a few drinks in,” she explained. “Tequila and bad judgment were behind it. I had seen Justin Bieber’s [bare butt] photo earlier, and I was like, ‘Oh, it’s a cute ass, whatever.’ And I was still pissed about my nipples.”
Someone get the woman a tequila sponsorship ASAP.
3. Channing Tatum realizes he wants to be with Jenna Dewan after too much tequila
Actors are no strangers to finding love on set, but sometimes it takes some liquid courage in the form of tequila to get things going. Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum met while filming 2006’s Step Up, and it didn’t take long before they explored their chemistry when the cameras weren’t rolling.
“[Channing] did this whole thing where he didn’t want to be in a relationship, so I was like, ‘Look, if you want to date other people and be free, that’s fine, but we’re not going to hang out and watch movies. You’ve got to figure out what you want, because I know I want to be in a relationship with you,’” Jenna recalled on Ellen. “So three days goes by, and he had gone out with all the dancers on Step Up, and he had this crazy, wild tequila night. He said he had the chance ‘to be free’ and he couldn’t stop thinking about me.”
Jenna continued, “So he comes down to my hotel room at two in the morning, and he’s banging on the door, and I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ So I go and open the door, and he’s in a sombrero, underwear, Ugg boots, and he’s like, ‘Let’s do this.’”
4. Sarah Paulson bonds with Marcia Clark over a lot of tequila
Sarah Paulson took home an Emmy Award in 2016 for her incredible portrayal of Marcia Clark in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. The actress’s brilliant performance as the prosecutor was probably enhanced by the fact the two women bonded in real life ahead of filming. Naturally, they bonded over tequila.
“It was the most fun. We drank tequila all night. We shut the place down. We never stopped laughing!” Marcia revealed to Larry King.
Sarah (barely) recalled the joyous experience as well. “I drank a lot of tequila with her,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “It was really fun. It was like the mole kept moving all over her face in my mind. It was like, ‘Is that you? Oh, now it’s on your forehead.’”
5. Jaden Smith tricks Will Smith into celebrating 18th birthday in London so he can drink tequila
Jaden Smith is only 18, but he already has a taste for tequila. His father, Will, revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that his younger son had a great idea for celebrating his birthday across the pond.
“We just had our first really good vacation,” Will shared. “It was Jaden’s birthday. He just turned 18. He has a show coming out called The Get Down, so he was promoting in London. So he was like, ‘Guys, you know, everybody should come to London, and we’ll just celebrate my birthday there!'”
While Will was touched that Jaden wanted to get the whole family together for the occasion, it turns out the teen had another motive.
“Then we go to a restaurant, and Jaden was just particularly excited, you know?” Will recalled. “So we sit down at the restaurant, and he looks at the waiter and he says, ‘I’ll have a tequila!’ and I said, ‘Whoa, man, hold up! What’re you doing?’ and he says, ‘The drinking age is 18 in England, Dad!’”
We guess it’s only natural Jaden would have an affinity for tequila, as Will spilled the details about how he and Jaden’s sister, Willow, were conceived while honoring his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, at VH1’s Dear Mama event.
“I’m not gonna be silly. I’m here to honor you,” the Suicide Squad told the crowd. “Just watching the piece with the kids, it just takes me back to when we made them. Can’t help but think about that. It’s just amazing. It’s like you take Jada Pinkett Smith and an obscure town in Mexico and some tequila and you end up with great kids!”
God bless tequila.
