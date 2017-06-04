Celebrate Angelina Jolie’s 42nd Birthday With Her Most Inspiring Quotes

Angelina Jolie is one of the most celebrated actresses in Hollywood. But she is so much more than a celebrity. She’s a humanitarian, a mom, and a feminist.

As a tribute to her 42nd birthday today, we look back at some of her most inspiring quotes on life:

1. “Different is good. When someone tells you that you are different, smile and hold your head up and be proud.”

2. “I’ve never lived my life in the opinion of others. I believe I’m a good person. I believe I’m a good mom. But that’s for my kids to decide, not for the world.”

3. “Make bold choices and make mistakes. It’s all those things that add up to the person you become.”

4. “Figure out who you are separate from your family and the man or woman you’re in a relationship with. Find a sense of self, because with that you can do anything else.”

5. “I have so much in my life. I want to be of value to the world.”

6. “Without pain, there would be no suffering; without suffering, we would never learn from our mistakes. To make it right, pain and suffering is the key to all windows; without it, there is no way of life.”

7. “Life comes with many challenges. The ones that should not scare us are the ones we can take on and take control of.”

8. “I always play women I would date.”

In other entertainment news, Leonardo Di Caprio is not happy with President Trump:



Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: