A Casual Reminder That Everyone Loves Kristen Bell

If Hollywood were a high school, there’s no doubt that Kristen Bell would be named Most Popular. Case in point? All the love she’s getting for her birthday.

The actress turns 37 today and her friends, family, and co-stars have been posting tributes up a storm. While most are sweet, some are sweet and hysterical.

Bell’s former Veronica Mars co-star, Ryan Hansen, decided to celebrate his pal’s big day by carrying around a cardboard cutout of the actress. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kristenanniebell,” he shared alongside four photos. “Thank you for sharing your special day with me. #brothers #superspouses.”

Hansen took Bell with him to lunch and around town.

And to the mall, where they snapped a few selfies.

Bell seems to have gotten a kick out of the gag. She commented on his post, “hahaha why on Earth do u have that?!”

Dax Shepard may not have trekked around L.A. with a cutout of his wife, but he did give us all the feels while wishing her a happy b-day. “Oh this day, many moons ago, the greatest wife, mother(of dragons) and friend arrived. HAPPY BIRTHDAY my [love],” he tweeted.

On this day, many moons ago, the greatest wife, mother(of dragons) and friend arrived. HAPPY BIRTHDAY my l❤ve @IMKristenBell — dax shepard (@daxshepard1) July 18, 2017

A runner-up in the aww department has to be Bell’s The Good Place, co-star, Ted Dansen.

Any place or thing in the universe can be up to 104% perfect. That’s how you got @IMKristenBell. Happy Birthday, KB! pic.twitter.com/kmz5sJjc0m — Ted Danson (@TedDanson) July 18, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres also gave her good friend, not just a shout-out, but a birthday montage.

Happy birthday to one of my favorite guests ever, @IMKristenBell. pic.twitter.com/xBjUEuYslU — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 18, 2017

That’s a pretty good run of celeb well-wishers. Kristen thanked everyone for the birthday love with a cute post.

With 110,000 likes and counting, it's safe to say everybody loves Kristen.





