Mindy Kaling Is Pregnant: Report

Surprise! Mindy Kaling is expecting her first child, according to a new report.

Multiple sources confirmed the pregnancy news to E!, with one insider calling it “an unexpected surprise.” The Mindy Project star is not publicly linked to anyone, and the outlet did not identify the father. Kaling has yet to comment.

She stepped out on Saturday to promote her latest film, A Wrinkle in Time, at Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. The actress covered her (presumably) growing baby bump in a black-and-white number from Christian Siriano.

While details have yet to be revealed about Kaling’s little boy or girl, one thing is for sure: She’s always wanted children.

“I think I’ve decided that unlike everything else in my life, I’m going to be fast and loose about kids,” she told Yahoo Style in September 2015. “I’m going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen.”

Kaling even added that she hopes to have kids, “maybe imminently.”

The actress continued, “I’m not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier.”

Kaling split with writer Benjamin Nugent in 2012 after about four years of dating. She also dated her Office co-star, B.J. Novak, while they worked on the show together. The two remain very amicable and even have a joint book deal together.

Thanks for asking about the book @bjnovak & I are working on! It's not a tell-all, sadly. I can say it's going to be really funny and cool.. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 26, 2015





“I will freely admit: My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell,” she told InStyle in 2015. “He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend. I guess you could describe our relationship as a ‘romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,’ but I don’t think Facebook would accept this as a new status.”

Earlier this year, it appeared that Mindy’s relationship status was still “single” as she agreed to go on a date with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker in March.

yes. Now let me get the PATH train schedule. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 23, 2017





No word on if the two ever connected, but Booker did call her “amazing” in April.

There’s no reason to suggest any of the aforementioned men are Kaling’s baby daddy, but we’re sure the speculation will start in 3, 2, 1.





