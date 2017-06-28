Britney Spears Is So Over Everyone Thinking She Lip-Syncs

Britney Spears wants to set the record straight: She doesn’t lip-sync.

Over the years, Spears has been accused of lip-syncing during live performances. Fans and critics have speculated that she uses a backing track instead of her own voice. But clearly, the pop star has had enough.

In a new interview with an Israeli TV show, Spears was asked if she would be singing live at her upcoming concert in Tel Aviv.

She said, “I’m glad you’re addressing the question because it’s really funny. A lot of people think that I don’t sing live. I usually, because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback. But there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback.”

Spears also addressed all her haters and said, “It really pisses me off because I’m busting my ass out there and singing at the same time. And nobody ever really gives me credit for it, you know?”

Earlier this month, Spears was accused of lip-syncing at her concert in Tokyo after getting her mask tangled in her hair. Then there’s that infamous VMAs performance from 2007, which got people talking about her singing, or lack thereof.

In other entertainment news, Britney Spears regrets dancing with the snake at the VMAs:



