Brad Pitt Secretly Tagged Along With Angelina Jolie to Cambodia to See His Kids

It seems that the tension between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has eased at least a bit. It turns out that while Jolie was in Cambodia filming First They Killed My Father — with her brood in tow — Pitt was reportedly traveling there regularly as well to hang out with the kids. A source recently revealed to E! that 53-year-old Pitt was in Cambodia “most of the time except when it conflicted with his own shoot schedule.” While Brad “wasn’t in Cambodia the entire time they filmed,” he “made multiple trips there to spend time with the kids.” Though Pitt’s visits happened “in secret,” he was around “all through production and filming.” Overall, the children “were with Angelina for probably 75 percent of the time when Brad was in the country, and they’d go back and forth between her and Brad.”

That means that the former loves figured out a way to work out a visitation schedule so that Shiloh, Maddox, Knox, Vivienne, Zahara, and Pax could get quality time with each of them. What’s more, the parents made sure to fill the kids’ days with culture. A second source reported that the six children took turns sightseeing with each parent separately. Some of the children even reportedly flew back and forth between Cambodia and Los Angeles to spend additional time with Pitt.

This marks a major change from the fiery kickoff of their divorce last September. “Things have calmed settled between Brad and Angelina. It’s not as tense as it had been,” a source explained. “They are focused on the kids and working to do what’s best for them.” Over the last six months, “Brad has been able to spend more time with the kids. He’s doing well and is focused on healthy, clean living. He’s in a good place.” In addition to hanging with his kids, Pitt has been getting in touch with his artistic side, working on a sculpture at Thomas Houseago’s studio.

Meanwhile, 41-year-old Jolie has thrown herself into her humanitarian efforts. “She has no issues getting her hands dirty and was never a prima donna about doing anything less than glamorous,” the source added. “She is all about the cause. She embraced the country, and the country genuinely loves her back. She also is very easy to talk to and not intimidating. During downtime, she’d just casually hang out with the crew there with her, and was always polite and nice to people.”

Last month, while addressing her relationship with Pitt during an appearance on Good Morning America, Jolie said, “We will always be a family. Always.” Based on Pitt’s recent stint in Cambodia, they are making progress on the task of figuring out just what that new family looks like.





