Brad Pitt Is Now a Weatherman ... Well, Sort Of

Brad Pitt has a new job … as a weatherman. Well, sort of. Earlier this week, he appeared on the premiere of The Jim Jefferies Show to talk about how President Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement would affect the world. He said, “Things are going to get warmer in this area here,” and then he pointed to the other side of the map, saying, “and this area here.”

Hmmm… maybe Pitt should stick to his day job. But we are loving his retro Anchorman ensemble. The 53-year-old actor is an outspoken environmentalist and helped rebuild New Orleans’s Ninth Ward, making it into one of the greenest neighborhoods in the country.

Since Pitt didn’t give a clear weather forecast that first time, Jefferies tried again, asking if he had any future forecasts. Pitt said, “There is no future.”

Pitt has been cutting loose and acting goofy on the late-night circuit. Just last month, he appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert asking life’s biggest questions.

