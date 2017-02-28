Bill Paxton Had a Love for Art

Only a few weeks before Bill Paxton died on Feb. 25 at the age of 61, the actor had come to Yahoo Studios in Los Angeles to chat about his new CBS drama, Training Day. But one thing that he revealed, which we didn’t know about, was his love of art.

“My dad was an art collector, and I picked it up from him. It’s kind of an obsession,” he told us.

In the 1970s, Paxton started his career in the film industry working in the art department as a set designer before going on to find success as an actor. He told us he enjoyed going to galleries and often purchased paintings, even though he didn’t have room for them.

“Most people are intimidated to even go into an art gallery,” he said. “But I love going to art museums.”

According to a family representative, Paxton died due to complications from surgery. He is survived by his two children, James and Lydia Paxton, and his wife, Louise Newbury.

Bill Paxton with his family in 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Getty Images) More

Bill Paxton Talks to Yahoo Movies about Titanic’s alternate ending:



