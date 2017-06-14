Bill Murray Was Peak Bill Murray Crashing Brooklyn Restaurant Opening

On Monday night, Bill Murray did what Bill Murray does best (besides acting). He crashed a restaurant opening. In what has become somewhat of his calling card, the 66-year-old star dropped in, uninvited, on the opening of the new waterfront DUMBO restaurant Cecconi’s — Soho House & Co’s first eatery that is open to the public in New York. (ICYMI, Soho House operates a few other locations that are strictly private members clubs in the city.)

Murray had been out on a walk with friends heading toward the carousel when he noticed the festivities. “He must have seen the party going on, because a while later, he came back and joined the party, where the drinks and lobster spaghetti had been flowing free all night,” one guest recalled.

The Groundhog Day star chilled outdoors on the terrace that looked out on the East River and Manhattan, making small talk with the (invited) guests. Just for the record, even though he hadn’t received a formal invite, the actor was more than welcome once he arrived. So, what did he talk about? Another restaurant, apparently — but not just any restaurant: his son’s restaurant.

According to a guest, the thesp spent some time encouraging guests at Cecconi’s to check out his son Homer Murray’s place, 21 Greenpoint (where the star has bartended from time to time). In other words, he has his son’s back, big time.

View photos Bill Murray attends the 22nd Annual Poets House Poetry Walk. (Photo: Mike Pont/Getty Images) More

Murray has made somewhat of a habit out of dropping in on random events, an activity that he enjoys because it keeps life from getting stale. One time he showed up at George Clooney’s house in Lake Como without any warning. One time he crashed a couple’s engagement photoshoot. No one is safe.

“I live a little bit on the seat of my pants, I try to be alert and available . . . for life to happen to me,” he has said. “We’re in this life, and if you’re not available, the sort of ordinary time goes past and you didn’t live it. But if you’re available, life gets huge. You’re really living it.” So, go live your life — and buy some drinks at his son’s place. Thankyouverymuch.





