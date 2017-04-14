Ben Affleck Moving Out of Family House: Report

Sorry, everyone, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are definitely over. The Batman v Superman actor is going to move out of the family home in Pacific Palisades, California.

Affleck, 44, has been living in the guesthouse ever since he and Garner, 44, announced they were divorcing nearly two years ago. The couple wanted to keep life as normal as possible for their three children: daughter Violet, 11; daughter Seraphina, 8; and 5-year-old son, Samuel. According to TMZ, Ben has found another home he likes nearby, but a deal has not been closed. He is reportedly still living in the guesthouse in the meantime.

On Thursday, Jen officially filed for divorce. While incredibly amicable, the legal move was surprising given the couple was rumored to be getting back together weeks prior.

People reports that despite the divorce filing, it was a “normal day” for Ben, Jen, and the kids.

“The kids went to school as usual, Jen and Ben took turns with drop-off and pick-up,” a source tells the magazine. “Ben spent alone time with Violet after school. They went for ice cream in Santa Monica.” The family “all stayed in last night” after news of the divorce broke.

The split is said to be very amicable.

“The divorce filing was only a matter of time,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Ben and Jen are both still 100 percent committed to co-parenting their children and making sure their family situation works for them all. You can’t have anything better than that.”

Affleck and Garner have been cordially co-parenting since splitting in June 2015, so there’s no reason to believe the divorce will turn nasty.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: