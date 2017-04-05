Bella Thorne Slammed on Twitter for Saying She Self-Diagnosed ‘Struggle With Depression’

Bella Thorne shared some very personal information via Twitter on Tuesday — and then deleted it. “Came to the conclusion that I struggle with depression:/ you aren’t alone,” she shared beside a simple heart emoji. She didn’t seem to get the response she was hoping for, however. Shortly after she posted her comment, users (many of whom noted that they were, in fact, fans) took her to task for her self-diagnosis and her casual use of a term for a medical condition.

“Huge fan but unless you’ve been diagnosed don’t go throwing that word around, depression is a serious matter,” one user wrote, while another added, “‘Came to the conclusion’, but that’s not a diagnosis.”

Another said perhaps Thorne should take a different approach to getting better. “Don’t get me wrong, but instead of tweeting, maybe you should see a doctor?” wrote @muffin_cannibal. “Im not being mean but you cant come to your own conclususion [sic] only a doctor can tell you that,” another echoed.

This is hardly the first time the Shake It Up star has taken flak on social media. In January, she revealed that dating in Tinseltown is “literally the worst thing.” The 19-year-old explained, “People are really crazy on social and, unfortunately, I date people that have girls, like, in love with them. They’re, like, really in love with them and they want to kill me. Literally, I was getting death threats, full-on death threats on Twitter.” (She has previously been linked to Gregg Sulkin, Charlie Puth and Tyler Posey.)

Interestingly, around the same time she shared her “depression” news, Thorne took to Snapchat to flaunt her physique in a bizarre swimming session. Wearing in a tiny bikini and a pair of boots, she submerged her trim figure in a pool.

Maybe the dip made her feel a bit better? It seemed strange to not remove those boots.

