Bee Gees Singer Barry Gibb Recalls Childhood Molestation Attempt

As the last surviving member of the Bee Gees, singer Barry Gibb is a legend in the music business. In fact, he’s performing in the Legends slot at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, following in the footsteps of Johnny Cash, James Brown, and Dolly Parton.

In a new interview, the 70-year-old singer-songwriter isn’t looking back at his success but rather at a disturbing childhood-abuse incident. Gibb told Radio Times, “But there was a moment in time when a man tried to molest me when I was about 4 years old.”

Gibb revealed it’s the first time he’s ever spoken publicly about what happened. He didn’t go into details about the abuse but explained, “He didn’t touch me, but other things happened, and happened to other kids. And eventually they came and arrested him, and woke me up during the night.”

“Four years old and a policeman on your bed at 4 in the morning, interviewing you,” he described. “If that doesn’t teach you about life, nothing does. But it’s vivid for me still. I’ve never told anybody.”

