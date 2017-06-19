Bae-watch: Pamela Anderson Praises Julian Assange’s ‘Sexiness’ in Political Love Letter

Pamela Anderson’s recent journal entry is a declaration of her love for Julian Assange. This weekend, she posted an open letter on her website and pleaded to world leaders to organize the WikiLeaks founder’s freedom.

Assange has been hiding at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London to avoid a rape allegation against him in Sweden — a case that was dropped last month. Anderson has been a regular visitor at the embassy, and rumors have been swirling that these two are an item.

She wrote, “Thinking of Julian makes me wonder, what is the sexiest quality in a man? Surely the sexiest qualities in a man are bravery and courage. Sexiness in a man is showing strength. Having convictions and having the courage to stand by them.”

She then blasted British Prime Minister Theresa May, calling her the “worst prime minister in living memory.”

Anderson wrote, “But Theresa May — who kept him imprisoned in the embassy for 5 years — refuses to allow him to leave. Theresa May, who is on her last legs. Theresa May of the Pyhrric victory. Theresa May, who won’t shake the hand of the victims of Grenfell fire. Who doesn’t care about poor people. Who doesn’t care about justice or peace. Who doesn’t care about Julian.”

The Baywatch star also called on newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron to support Assange. She even managed to drop in a plug for her new vegan restaurant in Paris, writing, “I would like to extend my invitation to the new President and his First Lady. Join me on the day I open the doors, and we will sit and eat good food and discuss what can be done for Julian.”

Anderson also reached out to President Trump, Ivanka Trump, and his administration and asked them to come together to coordinate Assange’s release.

This isn’t the first time Pam’s mixed politics and pleasure in her blog posts. In April, she wrote a poem advocating for greater cooperation between the U.S., the U.K., and France. But in her words, she called it a “threesome.”

She offered advice to President Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May about “special relationships.” She wrote, “A fast approaching UK election, heated up US threats, and the French — makes this the opportune time to discuss politics romantically. It is a romantic struggle.” The actress admitted the advice came from her relationship with Assange.

