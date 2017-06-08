Ariel Winter's Estranged Mom Criticizes Daughter's Skimpy Outfits: ‘She Needs to Grow Up’

Ariel Winter’s estranged mom, Chrystal Workman, is not happy with her daughter flaunting her figure. The Modern Family star has been an outspoken advocate for positive body image. But that also means Ariel has no problems showing off her body in revealing outfits.





Workman spoke to InTouch Weekly about her 19-year-old daughter and said, “She needs to grow up. I would tell her to dress properly, be the beautiful person she is. I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it’s not necessary.”

Winter’s mom added, “Ariel is smart, beautiful and talented. She is a legitimate actress. She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on.”

The actress then hit up Twitter to respond to her mom’s interview. Winter wrote, “What’s sad is that you lie consistently. Also, why is it that you only choose to talk to me through the press? I’m doing just fine. Toxic.”

What’s sad is that you lie consistently. Also, why is it that you only choose to talk to me through the press? I’m doing just fine. ????Toxic. — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) June 7, 2017





Ariel was released from her mom’s care in 2015 after accusing her of physically and emotionally abusing her. Workman addressed the allegations to InTouch and said, “I would not do that.”

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: