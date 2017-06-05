Ariana Grande Might Be Engaged to Mac Miller

Yesterday was Ariana Grande’s incredible One Love Manchester Benefit Concert. The star-studded event was incredibly moving and raised an estimated $3 million for victims of the May 22 terror attack in Manchester, England. But one thing that fans noticed almost immediately was Ariana’s giant sparkling ring on that finger.

Yes, Ariana was rocking what appeared to be a pretty hefty engagement ring. The 23-year-old went public with her relationship with Mac Miller last September. Just this past January, engagement rumors began circulating when Ariana was prepping for her Dangerous Woman tour.





During Sunday’s show, Ariana rocked very minimal jewelry except for a ring on one finger — the ring finger. Mac and Ariana even performed together, and showed some seriously sweet PDA.

In the April issue of Cosmopolitan, Ariana talked about how she and her 25-year-old rapper BF had been friends for a while. She said, “It’s just timing. We both needed to experience some things, but the love has been there the whole time. … We love each other as best friends first and foremost.”

For his birthday in January, Ariana Instagrammed a video of the pair, captioning it, “happy birthday to my best friend for life/soulmate.”





Mac seems to be very supportive of Ariana. Right after the horrific bombing incident at her concert on May 22, he canceled his upcoming scheduled performances and flew to meet Ariana in Florida.

Check out the full One Love Manchester benefit concert here:

