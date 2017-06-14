Ariana Grande to Become an Honorary Citizen of Manchester

On May 22, 22 people were killed during a terrorist attack at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester. After visiting some of the victims in the hospital in the days following the attack, Grande came back to Manchester for a benefit concert. The star-studded One Love Manchester benefit concert took place on June 4, a mere 13 days after the terror attack. The benefit concert raised millions for the families of the victims.

Thanks to her efforts, Grande will become the first honorary citizen of Manchester. According to the city of Manchester, the honor is to be bestowed because of the “resilient and compassionate” way she responded after the attacks.

Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese spoke about the city and its response to the attacks. He said, “We’ve all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May, with love and courage rather than hatred and fear.”

Leese went on to explain exactly why Grande will be the first to receive the award. “Ariana Grande exemplified this response,” he said. “I think many people would already consider her an honorary Mancunian, and we would be delighted, if the council approves the proposal, to make it official.”

Grande’s proposed honorary citizenship is part of a larger plan by the city council to update the system in which noncitizens are honored for their contributions to Manchester. The city is also planning an event for later in the year to celebrate the “many selfless acts and demonstrations of community spirit in the aftermath of the atrocity.”

