Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis Reveal Their Love-Hate Relationship With Social Media

Anne Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis, who are starring in the new film Colossal, recently sat down with Yahoo Celebrity to talk about their movie. They also addressed their lack of engagement on social media.

The 34-year-old actress said, “I just wanted a break, and so I took a break. It wasn’t that deep.”

She also admits that she sometimes avoids her social media platform in order to focus. “I had this big speech coming up at the U.N. that I gave a couple weeks ago and I didn’t want to distract from that,” she added.

Meanwhile, Sudeikis joined Twitter in 2011 but has posted zero tweets. He explains, “I got the Twitter real estate even though it’s not verified because I woke up one morning … and someone had been tweeting as me, like, quoting my own movie lines. I was like, this guy is a real turkey, so we shot that down.”

But the funnyman still uses Twitter for other things than coming up with 140 characters to post. “I follow it for news. I follow family members and friends and [wife] Olivia [Wilde], who I think does a remarkable job of both being clever, but then also, you know, engaging and interesting — talking about things that are important to her.”

