Angelina Jolie on Her First Day as a Professor: ‘I’m a Little Nervous’

Angelina Jolie can now add “professor” to the long list of accomplishments on her résumé.

Last May, the actress accepted an unpaid position of “professor in practice” for a postgraduate course called “Women, Peace and Security” at the London School of Economics. The course helps people develop strategies to promote justice, human rights, and participation for women in global conflict-affected areas.

Jolie told the London Evening Standard, “I’m a little nervous, feeling butterflies. I hope I do well. This is very important to me.”

Class was in session on Tuesday, and Jolie’s lecture reportedly went over well with students, who described it as “wonderful.”

As a visiting professor, Jolie will also participate in public events and workshops and will conduct her own field research. The actress is no stranger to being in the field, having served as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

As a United Nations special envoy, the actress has used her voice to call attention to the plight of refugees and to sexual violence against women and children in conflict regions.

