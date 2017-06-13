Amber Rose’s Son Sings With Band Chicago, and It’s the Cutest Video You’ll See Today

Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa’s 4-year-old son, Sebastian, can sing!

On Saturday night, Rose took Sebastian on a mommy-and-son date to see Sebastian’s favorite band, Chicago, live in Los Angeles. After the show, they got to meet the band backstage, and Rose couldn’t help but share the big moment on Instagram.





The 33-year-old model also shared an adorable video of her and her son singing along during the concert. She wrote, “Pumpkin and I jammin to @chicagotheband Thanks for everything!”





About a month ago, Rose posted a video of Sebastian singing his little heart out during karaoke night to Chicago. She asked the band if they could meet when they come to L.A. Dreams do come true!





