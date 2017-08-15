Aaron Rodgers is bouncing back from Olivia Munn breakup with a soccer star

It looks as if Aaron Rodgers has completely recovered from a broken heart. The Green Bay Packers quarterback and actress Olivia Munn broke off their engagement in April. And now Rodgers is back on the dating scene.

On Sunday the NFL star was reportedly spotted on a date with soccer player Marie Margolius in New York City. According to Page Six, “They arrived around 10:00 p.m. and seemed be on a date. He wore a baseball cap and asked for the quietest most out-of-the-way table possible. His hat was tilted down. It definitely seemed like he wanted to be incognito.”

Margolius is from Massachusetts and is a graduate of Harvard University. After college she played soccer for a league in Sweden. At 24, she is nearly a decade younger than the famous QB, who is 33.

It’s been four months since Rodgers and Munn ended their three-year relationship. Since their breakup, Rodgers has been linked to Sports Illustrated model Kelly Rohrbach and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn.

In other entertainment news, actress Jennifer Lawrence turns 27:



