Aaron Paul Recalls How ‘Breaking Bad’ Co-Star Jonathan Banks Helped Him Court His Future Wife

Aaron Paul is quite the Romeo, but he has nothing on his former Breaking Bad co-star Jonathan Banks.

The Path actor, 37, shared a throwback photo from the set of the Emmy-winning show, where he played meth-making punk Jesse Pinkman alongside Banks, 70, who played heavy Mike Ehrmantraut, a character he’s now playing on prequel Better Call Saul. Paul said he remembered the moment “like it was yesterday” because Banks, “who wears his heart on his sleeve,” helped him court his future wife, Lauren Parsekian Paul.





“Just ran across this shot of this beautiful man and I and I had to share it,” Paul wrote in the caption. “This was the first day back to work after falling head first in love with my wife,” whom the Idaho native memorably met at Coachella and kissed on the Ferris wheel.

He continued, “Feeling the heat of the Albuquerque sky as I told him about what had happened to me that past weekend. I went on and on about what I was feeling and he interrupted me and asked me a question. He said, ‘Do you put the moon and the stars in the sky for her?’ I said, ‘I hope so.’ ‘You don’t know?!? You must know.’”

So the men called Lauren, the movie-star-pretty co-founder of antibullying nonprofit Kind Campaign.

“I called her and he asked her himself and then he sang to her,” Paul recalled. “It was incredible. That’s the type of man that he is. Loud bark and no bite, who wears his heart on his sleeve. He’s also a huge romantic so that’s why he wanted to put us on the spot.”

When Paul married Lauren in 2013 in a Parisian carnival-themed wedding in Malibu, most of his Breaking Bad co-stars were there, including Banks, whom he asked to participate in the ceremony. (Bryan Cranston was a groomsman.)

“A couple of years later I asked him to read a poem at our wedding,” he wrote. “He asked me if I had one in mind and I said that I wanted him to choose one. I know it will be perfect. And it was. I love this picture. I love this man. Jonathan Banks you beautiful beast you, I miss you every single day.”

There’s a chance that the men will work — or have worked! — together on this season of Better Call Saul, which premieres April 10. During an appearance on Ellen, Paul teased a possible cameo on the show, which is helmed by Breaking Bad’s Vince Gilligan.





As for Aaron and his wife, seems like the next milestone in this relationship is starting a family. In December, the actor whisked his wife away to Thailand for her 30th birthday — and surprised her by bringing along her best friends. In a reflective post on Instagram, Lauren wrote that she was open “for the idea of little babies running around our house” and “the idea of a little more routine.”





