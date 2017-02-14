Celebrities With Meet-Cute Stories

Of course these two lovebirds were a couple on That ’70s Show, and Ashton, who is six years Mila’s senior, was her first kiss ever (onscreen). However, they were otherwise engaged (he married Demi Moore; she dated Macaulay Culkin), and Ashton would innocently help her with her chemistry homework. While they kept in touch (via AOL Instant Messenger — LOL) after the show ended, Mila told Howard Stern that she saw him post-divorce at an awards show in 2012 and everything changed. “I see this guy and I see his back and he’s really tall,” she said. “Then he just turns around and it was literally like if we were in a movie, the music would start playing … I think that he, for the first time ever, took my breath away.” Two kids later, he still does. (Photo: Todd Williamson/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp)