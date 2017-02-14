Celebrities With Meet-Cute Stories
As if they were penned by Hollywood screenwriters, the stories of how these couples got together are pretty adorable. In honor of Valentine’s Day, we look at some of the sweetest celebrity love stories.
Of course these two lovebirds were a couple on That ’70s Show, and Ashton, who is six years Mila’s senior, was her first kiss ever (onscreen). However, they were otherwise engaged (he married Demi Moore; she dated Macaulay Culkin), and Ashton would innocently help her with her chemistry homework. While they kept in touch (via AOL Instant Messenger — LOL) after the show ended, Mila told Howard Stern that she saw him post-divorce at an awards show in 2012 and everything changed. “I see this guy and I see his back and he’s really tall,” she said. “Then he just turns around and it was literally like if we were in a movie, the music would start playing … I think that he, for the first time ever, took my breath away.” Two kids later, he still does. (Photo: Todd Williamson/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp)
