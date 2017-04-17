15-Year-Old Blanket Jackson Is Reportedly Living Alone in an L.A. Mansion

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, 15-year-old Blanket Jackson, is the subject of some concerning rumors. The New York Post’s Page Six claims he is basically living alone in a seven-bed, 11-bath California mansion without a guardian. According to an anonymous source, the Post writes, “there’s no one to make sure he’s even eating right. If you call a bowl of cereal or a Snickers bar a meal, then I guess he’s OK.”

Blanket’s 86-year-old grandmother Katherine Jackson is his legal co-guardian, but reportedly hasn’t seen him in more than three months. Blanket’s day reportedly consists of class at his private high school, two hours of martial arts practice and a ton of video games. His two older siblings are very busy with their own lives. Paris is currently pursuing a modeling and acting career, while Prince is in college at Loyola Marymount University.

The children’s uncle, T.J. Jackson, is Blanket’s other court-appointed co-guardian who reportedly takes turns with his wife to look after the teen. However, they live about 40 minutes away from Blanket’s Calabasas mansion. But Blanket wasn’t completely alone this past Friday: Paris had a dinner party at the Calabasas home with Blanket and some family and friends.

Meghan Markle is sparking new potential engagement rumors:

Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: