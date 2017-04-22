14 Things We Learned From Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘20/20’ Interview

Nearly two years ago, Bruce Jenner sat down with Diane Sawyer for an interview on 20/20 in which he revealed he was transgender. It’s been a wild two years since then. Jenner introduced Caitlyn to the world when she appeared on the cover of Vanity Fair, had her continuing evolution documented in a reality series on E!, and oscillated between being a champion for and a force against the very community she considered herself a part of. To put it gently, Jenner’s journey as an unofficial spokesperson of the trans community has not been smooth.

Now, several days before the release of her new memoir called The Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn Jenner and Sawyer have reunited, taking it back to where it all began. Where does Jenner, 67, see herself now, two years later? Here’s what we learned.

1. She doesn’t regret saying goodbye to Bruce.

The first question Jenner faced? How she feels two years after coming out. “Happy, peaceful, peace in my soul… all of that confusion has left me,” said Jenner. When Sawyer pressed her further, asking if there was ever any doubt in her mind about embracing her feminine side, she insisted there was none.

“I did the right thing,” Jenner stated, noting that she doesn’t miss Bruce at all. “Not even close!” she laughed, adding that when she was Bruce, she’d look in the mirror and feel anxious. But as Caitlyn? “I’m excited about the day. For so many years, I isolated myself — I couldn’t care less about the next day. Now I do.”

2. She uses her public outings as a way to change the narrative around the trans community — and lets it continue to change her, too.

Sawyer followed Jenner on a trip to the grocery store, where she was swamped with well-wishers and selfie-seekers. Jenner explained she uses these encounters as an opportunity to make friends and give them a positive experience. “This may be their only encounter with a trans person, and I want it to be a good one,” Jenner said, adding she sometimes takes up to 40 selfies in a day. Still, she wonders what her fans are really thinking.

“I had a guy actually ask me for a selfie, and he said, ‘Bruce, can you give me a selfie?’ Nobody has called me that in two years,” Jenner recounted. “I looked at him and said, ‘No problem.’ I want him to walk away saying, ‘Caitlyn Jenner is so nice,’ that trans people are approachable, and they’re a vital part of our society.”

3. She’d pose for that Vanity Fair cover all over again.

According to 20/20, Jenner’s Vanity Fair cover was seen by over 3 billion people around the world — and she’d gladly slip into that bustier again, even though some members of her family thought “it was a little too much.”

“From my standpoint, I had suffered for 65 years, OK?” Jenner said. “To have a beautiful shot of my authentic self was important, and the shock value.” When asked if that was intentional, Jenner admitted it was, but not for the reasons we might think. “I wanted to end the old Bruce, my old life — and that picture did it.”

Caitlyn Jenner poses for Annie Leibovitz on the cover of Vanity Fair #CallMeCaitlyn http://t.co/NRyh6R09RR pic.twitter.com/GO1ZgJJKBR — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 1, 2015





4. She’s still not sure what her peers thought of her at the ESPY Awards.

When Jenner attended the 2015 ESPY Awards to accept the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, she did so in front of 6,000 people, many of whom were athletic superstars like LeBron James and Derek Jeter. And even though she had the full support of her family behind her, she was uncomfortable about her appearance.

“These are my peers — I’d been to the ESPYs plenty of times, I was scared to go,” she said, adding that she was sure everyone was thinking, “What a freak!

“And I still wonder about that,” Jenner continued. “Some guys can accept it, some guys can’t.”

So what got her through the night? Thinking about the thousands of transgender people who are bullied every day… and how 40% of the community attempts suicide at some point in their life.





5. She often wore a bra and panties under Bruce’s suits — and put it in her will that she wanted to be buried in women’s clothing.

Bruce Jenner frequently gave motivational speeches to corporations, where he’d tell the audience things like, “Dare to take risks” and “Life has got to be an adventure, or it’s nothing.” Jenner can still recite the sayings verbatim today, but admitted to Sawyer she often wore a bra and panties under her suits.

