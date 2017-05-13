Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian Visit Planned Parenthood: They Provide ‘So Much to So Many’

The Kardashian sisters are giving back.

Kim Kardashian West took to Instagram on Saturday to share a pic of her recent visit to Planned Parenthood with sisters Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, alongside a message in support of the organization.

"My sisters and I visited Planned Parenthood recently and learned that the House of Representatives forced through a bill that strips health care coverage from millions of people and raises health care costs, including Planned Parenthood patients. 😢," the 36-year-old reality star wrote. "They are such an amazing place that provides so much to so many! #istandwithpp."

Khloe shared the same pic on her Instagram on Friday, writing that "2.5MM rely on PP for care - birth control, cancer-screenings, STD testing and so much more!"

The Kardashians aren't the only celebrity supporters of Planned Parenthood. Katy Perry donated $10,000 to the organization last November, explaining how much it helped her as a teenager.

"I am making a public donation to Planned Parenthood for the teenage me, who made several visits to first a clinic in Santa Barbara and then Los Angeles, CA to educate myself on my sexual health, a subject I had little to no information on because of my sheltered upbringing," she shared.

"I had no idea how things worked down there, and had no idea how to make a plan for them," Perry continued. "Planned Parenthood educated me on my body and my reproductive health, so that I could focus on my dreams and using my voice until I knew the timing was right for me to make a plan to have a family."

