Ryan Zinke wins GOP nod in race for new Montana House seat

·3 min read
FILE - Montana U.S. House candidate and former state Sen. Al Olszewski, left, talks with Montana Supreme Court Justice Jim Rice during an event hosted by Butte-Silver Bow County Republicans at the Copper King Hotel and Convention Center, May 13, 2022, in Butte, Mont. Olszewski has criticized his primary opponent, former Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, as being too liberal for a newly created House district in western Montana. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke won an unexpectedly tight race Thursday to become the Republican nominee in the race for a new U.S. House seat representing western Montana, a victory that comes after days of hand-counting ballots in one county.

Zinke defeated former state Sen. Al “Doc” Olszewski by just over 1,600 votes out of 84,500 cast in the race, or 1.9 percentage points, according to preliminary numbers. Unofficial results had Zinke with 35,241 votes to 33,633 for Olszewski.

Zinke won “despite facing more than a million dollars of negative advertising against him” by three Republicans, two Democratic candidates and a Democratic Super-PAC, his campaign said in a statement.

In a statement, Zinke thanked former President Donald Trump and others for their endorsements, as well as western Montana residents for their “confidence that America can be fixed and for ignoring” the political attacks.

Olszewski called Zinke to concede the race.

“We started as a big underdog and ran a race based on the conservative principles of our Republican Party,” Olszewski said in a statement, thanking those who voted for him.

Zinke was one of five Republicans on the primary ballot for the open seat, which Montana gained this year thanks to its growing population.

Video: Ryan Zinke under federal investigation for misuse of office

Zinke served as Interior Department secretary under Trump, and his rivals have been drawing attention to a troubled tenure that was marked by multiple ethics investigations. One investigation determined Zinke lied to an agency ethics official about his continued involvement in a commercial real estate deal in his hometown. Federal prosecutors declined to pursue criminal charges.

Despite Trump’s endorsement, Zinke also faced a smear campaign over his military service from the extreme right wing of his party and questions about his residency following revelations that his wife declared a house in California as her primary residence, qualifying her for a tax break.

Zinke, a former Navy SEAL, was considered a de facto incumbent since he twice won elections for the state’s other House seat before stepping down in 2017 to join the Trump administration.

Olszewski, an orthopedic surgeon and hardline conservative, tried to paint Zinke as a “liberal insider.”

The political dynamics reflect the GOP’s sharp right turn that meant Zinke’s status as a former Cabinet member wasn’t enough for some in his party. They said he was too soft on guns and didn’t do enough to build Trump’s envisioned wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. His wife’s residence declaration boosted long-standing suspicions that Zinke spends most of his time outside Montana.

Zinke doesn’t deny that his wife is a California resident, and he acknowledges holding fundraisers there. He raised a total of $2.5 million through the end of March, almost as much as all other candidates from both parties combined, about 80% from out-of-state donors.

The outcome in the close race was delayed after Lincoln County realized a vendor had printed ballots on the wrong sized paper, meaning they could not be run through a machine tabulator and had to be counted by hand. The hand count began Tuesday and wrapped up late Thursday afternoon.

In November, Zinke will face Olympic rower and attorney Monica Tranel, who won the Democratic primary for the U.S. House seat.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Mixed results as South Dakota's Noem intervenes in GOP races

    Ahead of a potential presidential bid, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem handily won the Republican nomination last week for a second term. It's a lesson that Donald Trump, Noem's ally, is learning as he falls short, notably in Georgia, in trying to punish Republicans who have crossed him. In the GOP primary last month, Georgia voters overwhelmingly backed Gov. Brian Kemp, who had rebuffed Trump's lies about widespread fraud during the 2020 election.

  • Think life is fun in La bohème? Not when Death haunts your love scenes

    Who knew Paris could be so bleak? Floris Visser’s new staging of Puccini’s La bohème at Glyndebourne is played out against the dark underbelly of the French capital in the 1930s, on a single cobbled street that disappears over the horizon towards oblivion. Perhaps war threatens; there is almost no colour, little variety: the same oppressive set serves for all four acts of the drama. It captures nothing of the (arguably sentimentalised) bohemian life of the 1896 original, which here has to be liv

  • Simon Rattle takes over Trafalgar Square, plus the best of June’s classical concerts

    The London Symphony Orchestra’s annual free concert in Trafalgar Square has become such a familiar fixture in the cultural calendar that it’s hard to believe it’s only been in existence for 11 years (make that 10, if you subtract the pandemic year of 2020, when it couldn’t take place).

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Chemical plant sheltering hundreds of civilians struck as fighting rages in Severodonetsk

    The West must support Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes’ Inside the shady, secretive world of shipping Russia's tainted oil Comment: Europe must ensure the Kremlin's war in Ukraine fails Robert Tombs: Macron’s kowtowing to Russia is hardly a bolt from the blue New 'sanction-proof' Russian car panned as Soviet-era throwback

  • Billy Kametz death: Voice actor dies aged 35

    Performer had taken a break from acting after being diagnosed with colon cancer

  • Ukraine’s teen drone hero 'happy that we destroyed someone'

    Andriy Pokrasa and his dad, Stanislav, are being hailed in Ukraine for their volunteer aerial reconnaissance work.

  • La Gioconda: singing this sublime nearly cures the most ‘problematic’ of operas

    You have to ask why Ponchielli’s La Gioconda hasn’t been produced in the UK for 14 years. When it opened in 1876, the public were apparently sobbing in the aisles. It’s an adaptation of Victor Hugo’s 1835 play Angelo, Tyrant of Padua: the story of Gioconda, a street singer who, during the Venetian Inquisition, sacrifices herself to the villainous spy Barnaba to save her unfaithful lover Enzo.

  • Rebel Wilson addresses attempt by newspaper to ‘out’ her following online backlash

    Comedian and actor said she is trying to deal with the ‘hard’ situation ‘with grace’

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy didn’t want to hear US intel on possible Russian invasion, Biden says: Live updates

    President Joe Biden said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “didn’t want to hear it” when U.S. intelligence said Russia would invade.

  • Six ways to stay motivated at the gym, according to personal trainers

    Even a two-minute workout can make a difference

  • In Jan. 6 cases, 1 judge stands out as the toughest punisher

    An Ohio couple climbed through a broken window of the U.S. Capitol and livestreamed a video of themselves inside. Federal prosecutors did not seek prison time for any of them after they pleaded guilty to petty offenses for their actions on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan put them all behind bars, describing it as the appropriate punishment for their participation in the riot that halted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory, sent lawmakers running for their lives and left dozens of police officers beaten and bloodied.

  • Signs your partner is cheating, according to a private investigator

    Most people are careless when it comes to covering their tracks

  • Adele’s boyfriend, Rich Paul, speaks about possibility of having more children

    ‘If I was to have more kids ... I’m looking forward to being a different dad,’ says sports agent

  • Love Island’s Amy Hart reveals how women navigate periods in the villa

    ‘I personally ran my pill packs together because I didn’t want to have a period while I was in there,’ says reality TV star

  • All things Apple: The latest announcements from the tech giant

    Is the thrill gone for Apple users? Or did this years WWDC get them excited about what's to come?

  • Russian-owned successor of McDonald's opens in Moscow

    Three months after McDonald's suspended operations in Russia, hundreds of people streamed into its famous former outlet on Moscow's Pushkin Square as the restaurant reopened Sunday under a Russian owner and a new name. In March, McDonald's halted operations of its company-run restaurants in Russia. Although some run by franchisees stayed open, the action by the multinational fast-food chain was among the most visible responses by foreign companies to Russia sending troops into Ukraine.

  • Changes to N. Ireland Protocol ‘Lawful,’ UK Minister Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelTreasuries Dare Fed to Step Up Hikes or Risk Inflation DefeatRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenLegislation that would allow the UK government to override parts of the Brexit deal it struck with the European Union is “within the law,” Conservative minister Brandon L

  • Stars align for Cuban migrants as record numbers seek better life in US

    The journey to America, often via Nicaragua, has become more viable – and many are taking their chances at the border

  • Sophie Marceau: ‘I know it was wrong... but I wanted the good parts’

    “I’m not scared to bring dark, difficult subjects into the light,” says Sophie Marceau. Whether it’s the abuse of women in the film industry (which makes her “angry sometimes, angry often”) or assisted dying – the subject of her affecting new film, Everything Went Fine – Marceau believes we should “always be wondering and asking big questions out loud. It is in my nature to do this. I am not one to obey orders – c’est pas moi!”

  • Five grown-up retreats to get to before the school holiday chaos

    It’s sandwich season – the May half term insanity and the Jubilee travel madness has died down and the school bell has yet to ring on the summer holidays (signalling the instant swamping of all European resorts worth visiting). June is the travel sweet spot for those looking for a last minute grown-up break, it's also the time when clued-up parents of newborns or preschoolers check into under-the-radar hotels that welcome this age group. Our writers have tried and tested these breaks, so if you’