Zayn Malik Arrives at Gigi Hadid’s Apartment in a Wheelchair After Injuring His Foot

Nothing's getting in between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid! The "Pillowtalk" singer, 24, was spotted entering his girlfriend's NYC apartment on Saturday while sitting in a wheelchair with his legs elevated.



Malik's rep tells ET that the former boy bander is recovering from a minor injury.

Zayn Malik is on the mend. (Photo: AKM-GSI)

"Zayn injured his foot, but is fine," the rep said.



Earlier this month, Malik celebrated his girlfriend's birthday with a pink cake and a sweet kiss on Instagram.



"Happy birthday to my everything," Malik captioned one pic.



In addition to Hadid's NYC pad, the couple also has a place together in Bel Air.

"I call her Gee, she calls me Zee," Malik recently told The Sunday Times Style magazine. "There's some other nicknames too, but I'll keep those private."



