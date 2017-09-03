‘Wonder Woman’ Powers Warner Bros. To Lead All Studios At Lackluster Summer B.O.

Warner Bros. gets bragging rights for leading all major studios at the summer box office with $790M, fueled by DC’s Wonder Woman, Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and New Line horror film Annabelle: Creation.

After getting beaten up by film reviewers last year for its DC titles Superman v. Batman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, WB proved that it could deliver a product that was equally a commercial success and critically acclaimed. We always knew that women went to the box office, watching movies like The Hunger Games, Twilight, Magic Mike, and Bridesmaids, but finally with Wonder Woman they got their own superhero to celebrate. They made the Gal Gadot pic the highest grossing title of the summer and second-highest grossing of the year with $409.4M.

But the success of the Patty Jenkins-helmed pic also broke ceilings for female directors at the box office. The DC pic holds the record for the best opening ever for a title directed by a female ($103.3M) and the top-grossing female-directed live action title overall ($809.2M). In a summer that was off an estimated 15% per ComScore with total domestic tickets sales of $3.83 billion, Wonder Woman clearly proved, along with Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($389.7M) and Spider-Man: Homecoming ($324M) that moviegoing wasn’t broken. The fact that it’s the worst summer since 2006 is because the season was burdened with too many older franchise titles (Transformers, Pirates of the Caribbean, Alien) versus younger ones.

We knew Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk was going to be good, but a British World War II movie in the heart of summer? Surely that meant death: Business logic would have that the safe play would be a release timed to the onset of the fall festival season, but the director didn’t want it that way. Audiences know that Nolan isn’t just about Batman, but is a jawdropper storyteller in other genres as well, hence Dunkirk‘s $179.8M, a success no distribution chief in town saw coming. Dunkirk beating Transformers, Pirates 5 and War for the Planet of the Apes? Yes, that happened. In addition, New Line owns the top grossing film of the summer with Annabelle: Creation ($90.5M). Next to Blumhouse, New Line is the only studio label that knows how to make the genre win at a low cost. Others attempted and fell greatly short (Broad Green’s Wish Upon at $14.1M and A24’s It Comes at Night at $13.9M).

On the down side, Warner Bros. was -9% from last summer when it had a second place notch for the season at $872.6M. Other majors bled over the last four months including Disney (-39%), Universal (-34%) and Paramount (-33%). Disney had its one-two-three punch of Marvel, Pixar and its theme park branded IP which made them slide summer-to-summer from $1.2 billion to $739M (they still lead all studios for 2017 to date with more than $1.4B). While it’s expected for a fifthquel like Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales to come in lower, Pixar was the loser here as audiences showed waning interest in Cars 3, which is looking at a domestic B.O. of $151.4M, -21% stateside from the previous installment and easily the lowest of the three. Disney’s defense has always been that the Cars films are for merchandise sales, but many rivals say that the threequel’s toy sales were off.

Sony is the only major studio to see a lift in its summer-to-summer grosses with $595.3M, +25%. Its successes this summer are lessons learned for the entire industry: Sony knew that the prized franchise Spider-Man was in desperate need of a reboot even though the last title Amazing Spider-Man 2 (a second reboot) drew a $70M-plus profit off a global haul of $70M. The studio launched original, edgy fare at a low cost without throwing its cash out the window with Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver ($105.5M, $207.7M global off a $34M pricetag).

The obvious solution with Spider-Man: Homecoming as realized by producer and former Sony boss Amy Pascal was having Kevin Feige finally give the superhero the proper Marvel Cinematic Universe treatment and bring the webslinger into the greater Avengers family (the way it was always meant to be on screen, just like in the comic books). Even though Dark Tower wasn’t the hit they intended, they kept it low with a $60M production cost; their global B.O. now going over $100M. Sony has Media Rights Capital to thank as a co-finance partner in spreading the risk around with Baby Driver and Dark Tower.