Warner Bros Confirms DC Universe Pic Titles: ‘Wonder Woman II’, ‘Flashpoint’ & More – Comic-Con

During Warner Bros’ Comic-Con session, a sizzle reel revealed the logos of the studio’s upcoming slate and their potential titles including Shazam, Suicide Squad 2, The Batman (with Ben Affleck’s Batman shown), Justice League Dark, Batgirl, Green Lantern Corps, The Flash — followed by a Flashpoint logo, and last, Wonder Woman II.

Flashpoint was a 2011 series written by DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer Geoff Johns and illustrated by Andy Kubert. In the comic series, Barry Allen goes back in time to try to prevent his mother’s murder. However, time gets altered where Barry is no longer the Flash, and it creates an alternate reality for his Justice League friends. The CW series The Flash already focused on the concept of Flashpoint during the first half of the third season.

No release dates yet for Wonder Woman II and Flashpoint.

David Ayer, who is attached to direct and produce the Suicide Squad spinoff Gotham City Sirens, with Margot Robbie reprising her Harley Quinn role, was here at Comic-Con for Netflix’s Bright but was a no-show at the WB panel to tease anything about the new DC project. Ditto for Joss Whedon, who is expected to helm Batgirl next year and is currently handling reshoots on Justice League.

In past Comic-Cons, Whedon has been a fixture at the fan confab, fielding fans’ questions and providing creative confidence and advice to them.

Related Watch the Comic-Con Trailers Here

Related stories

'Mr. Mercedes' Makes An Impressively Demented Comic-Con Debut

'Doctor Who' Treats Hall H To Teaser For Christmas Special, Peter Capaldi & Pearl Mackie Farewell -Comic-Con

'Dirk Gently' Serves Up Clip-Heavy Panel In Hall H - Comic-Con