'The Walking Dead' postmortem: Greg Nicotero on those timelines, and a character (possibly) returning from the dead

So much happened in the action-packed Season 8 premiere of The Walking Dead that we’re still trying to wrap our minds around a few things. Like those timelines: Were there two, with All Out War Rick and future Old Man Rick? Or is there a third, with Rick of the red eyes? Is he from somewhere between the time of the war battles and the Rick with a gray buzzcut and bushy beard?

Episode 100 director, executive producer, and special effects whiz Greg Nicotero gives us some clues, and talks about the reason Rick took that Polaroid picture, the episode’s homage callbacks to the pilot, and whether or not the group can trust Dwight.

He also hints that next week’s episode could find viewers surprised by a visit from a “character that we may have thought was dead.”

The premiere goes by so quickly. It felt like it was 30 minutes long.

I know. It’s funny, that was the criticism, people wanted more. But that’s good, leaving them wanting more is a compliment. You know, we have kind of redefined how we’re telling our stories this season. … We’re making concerted efforts to streamline our storytelling by allowing characters to not disappear for multiple episodes. The first several episodes definitely catapult us into this world of the Alexandrians, Hilltop, and Kingdomers fighting for their way of life.

The gas station sequence called back directly to the scene in the series premiere where Rick meets the bunny slipper girl. What made you choose that scene to recreate for the 100th episode?

Well, you know, it really was the opening scene in the pilot, so to be able to open our episode, we just felt that not only was it a great matchup for our fans, the people who have been dedicated to the show, but also in a fun way, for new viewers who are coming to the show to see what the hell everything’s about.

And it also shows us who Carl has become. Aside from just it being a great visual callback, Carl is now out in the world, on his own, scavenging for food and looking for people out there. You know, the fact that Carl gets into the conversation with the traveler. … I think it’s really interesting because Carl is very different than Rick, in this instance. Carl really does feel that there’s an opportunity to turn the world around and not just kill every single person that they come in contact with. So it’s a unique opportunity to tell a story in this world, using the same visual cues they had with Rick entering an unknown world [in the series premiere], and to see Carl now as coming into his own and exploring that same situation.

And we get to meet a new person who we may possibly, I’m guessing, see again?

It seems fair to assume that we may see him again, yeah.

Did you use any of the exact props from the pilot, like the tricycle?

No. It was sort of the, as Seinfeld would say, the bizarro version of the pilot. We didn’t want to use the exact same props, because it wasn’t the exact same gas station. But we wanted to emulate the idea that, oh, there was a baby carriage, and then there was a toy, and there were some blankets. Even duplicating the shot where Carl looks into the car and sees the decimated corpse, versus when Rick looked down and saw the woman in the car who ultimately ends up being a walker … it gave us a chance to show a little bit of duration of time, because that corpse in the car was clearly desiccated and decomposed to almost skeletal proportions.

Then the shot towards the end, where Negan and Gabriel are in the shed, and you use a great aerial shot to pull back and show that they’re surrounded by the walker herd — was that meant to be a callback to the end of the pilot, when Rick is trapped in the tank?

Absolutely. There are other shots from the pilot, too. … Future Rick waking up in the bed with the flowers next to the bed, that was all put there to emulate Rick waking up from the coma. We’ve done that high overhead [shot] one or two other times, but pulling back and going higher and higher and higher was a great opportunity to see, No. 1, how many walkers there are, but also, we’ve never really seen much inside the Sanctuary. So, having the chance to really show that the place is completely overrun and flooded and there’s not much opportunity to get out was really important.

