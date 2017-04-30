Val Kilmer Acknowledges Health Issues, Says He’s ‘Healing of Cancer’

After months of denying any major health issues, Val Kilmer is opening up about a recent bout with cancer.

In a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Wednesday, the 57-year-old actor addressed a question about Michael Douglas claiming Kilmer had oral cancer.

"A while ago, Michael Douglas claimed you had terminal cancer," a fan asked. "What was the story behind that?"

"He was probably trying to help me cause press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen altho healing all the time," the Kiss Kiss Bang Bang star answered. "Because I don't sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather."

Douglas, who battled oral cancer in 2011, said in October Kilmer been diagnosed with tongue cancer.

"Val was a wonderful guy who is dealing with exactly what I had, and things don't look to good for him," Douglas, 72, said of his former Ghost and the Darkness co-star. "My prayers are with him. That's why you haven't heard too much from Val lately."

Kilmer quickly refuted the claim on his Facebook page.

"I love Michael Douglas but he is misinformed," he wrote. "The last time I spoke to him was almost two years ago, when I asked him for a referral for a specialist to get a diagnosis for a lump in my throat."

"I ended up using a team at UCLA and have no cancer whatsoever," Kilmer continued. "I still have a swollen tongue and am rehabbing steadily. Whatever led Michael Douglas to speculate about my health, he's a loving and devoted friend to a privileged group of talent people around the world, and I'm sure he meant no harm."

Douglas later sent the actor an apology note. "[He] was grateful to hear I am doing well," Kilmer stated. "He's a classy guy."

At a public appearance in Los Angeles back in November, Kilmer was seen struggling to speak and slurring his words while presenting the film version of his one-man play, Citizen Twain.

