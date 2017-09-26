'Underworld' TV series will offer a 'different perspective' on the film franchise

The Underworld film series may have reached the end of its extended life cycle, but the vampires vs. werewolves franchise is about to rise again… on television. Underworld mastermind Len Wiseman confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment that he’s bringing his creation to the small screen, albeit in a slightly altered form than fans are accustomed to. “We’re coming at it from a different perspective,” Wiseman explains of how he intends to revisit the world of Lycans and bloodsuckers. “It’s more like, ‘What would Underworld be today?'” The director adds that the planned series — which is currently shopping for a network — will emphasize horror over action, and use the expanded canvas of episodic storytelling to go deeper into the characters. (We’ll have to wait and see whether those characters include Underworld‘s central vampire, Selene, played by Kate Beckinsale in four out of the franchise’s five film installments.) “It’s very different, and very shocking. Which is exciting to me.”

Wiseman is equally excited by his role as a producer and director on Fox’s upcoming action series, The Gifted, the story of a runaway family set within the X-Men universe. But he cautions fans not to focus too heavily on connections to that ongoing film franchise. “Everybody asks if it has an X-Men connection and yes, it does. But it’s definitely about the family, and tries to exist in a more reality-based world. It’s about family and choices and racism; it’s a lot of drama wrapped in a lot of fun.”

The Gifted premieres Monday, Oct. 2 at 9 p.m. on Fox

