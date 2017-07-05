Tyga and King Enjoy a Father-Son Brunch Amid Blac Chyna’s Social Media Drama With Rob Kardashian

Tyga hangs out with King Cairo, his son with Blac Chyna. (Photo: Tyga via Instagram)
Tyga is steering clear of Blac Chyna's NSFW social media war with Rob Kardashian.
The rapper seemed to be in good spirits as the feud heated up on Wednesday, taking to Snapchat to share highlights from his fun-filled day with his 4-year-old son, King Cairo, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Chyna.
Before King and Tyga grubbed out, the "Rack City" rapper shared a video of his son watching a cartoon on YouTube while all snuggled up in bed.
(Photo: Snapchat)
According to his other snaps, Tyga and his mini-me enjoyed brunch with a view, sipping on orange juice and treating themselves to a variety of breakfast items, like bacon, scrambled eggs, pancakes, strawberries and "a bowl of whipped cream."
(Photo: Snapchat)
King looked adorable as ever, sporting blue-and-white striped pants and a yellow tee that featured a lion playing basketball. At one point, he could be heard on his daddy's Snapchat video, mistaking the orange juice for lemonade. Oddly enough, Rob also joked about lemonade earlier in the day, claiming that after dealing with all this drama with Chyna he was going to come out with his own version of Beyonce's Lemonade visual album, which touches on themes of infidelity.
(Photo: Snapchat)
As King and Tyga were enjoying their father-son brunch, Rob continued to slam Chyna over social media, starting on Instagram and eventually moving to Twitter when his account was shut down. The reality star posted a series of nude pics allegedly of the model, claiming that his ex-fiancée was on drugs and has been cheating on him with multiple men in the same bed where their 7-month-old daughter, Dream, was conceived.
Rob even brought Tyga into the conversation at one point, alleging that Chyna became pregnant with Dream "out of spite," claiming she was trying to get back at the rapper for moving on with Rob's sister, Kylie Jenner, shortly after they ended their relationship in 2014.
Kylie split with Tyga earlier this year following several years of an on-again, off-again relationship. She has since moved on with hip-hop artist Travis Scott, and earlier this week, the 19-year-old makeup mogul altered the cursive 'T' she had tattooed on the inside of her ankle for Tyga to 'LA,' seemingly confirming her and the Compton, California, native really are over for good this time.
