Tyga and King Enjoy a Father-Son Brunch Amid Blac Chyna’s Social Media Drama With Rob Kardashian

Tyga is steering clear of Blac Chyna's NSFW social media war with Rob Kardashian.

The rapper seemed to be in good spirits as the feud heated up on Wednesday, taking to Snapchat to share highlights from his fun-filled day with his 4-year-old son, King Cairo, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Chyna.

Before King and Tyga grubbed out, the "Rack City" rapper shared a video of his son watching a cartoon on YouTube while all snuggled up in bed.

According to his other snaps, Tyga and his mini-me enjoyed brunch with a view, sipping on orange juice and treating themselves to a variety of breakfast items, like bacon, scrambled eggs, pancakes, strawberries and "a bowl of whipped cream."

King looked adorable as ever, sporting blue-and-white striped pants and a yellow tee that featured a lion playing basketball. At one point, he could be heard on his daddy's Snapchat video, mistaking the orange juice for lemonade. Oddly enough, Rob also joked about lemonade earlier in the day, claiming that after dealing with all this drama with Chyna he was going to come out with his own version of Beyonce's Lemonade visual album, which touches on themes of infidelity.