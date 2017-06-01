Tom Holland Is Recognized More Now for ‘Lip Sync Battle’ Than Spider-Man

Tom Holland came into Yahoo Studios Tuesday to talk about Spider-Man: Homecoming, his official swing into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hitting theaters July 7. But there was no way we were letting him leave without asking him about his jaw-dropping, rain-soaked, stunt-filled rendition of Rihanna’s “Umbrella” — performed as Rihanna on Lip Sync Battle — that decisively won the internet a couple weeks back.

“I just knew that if I was going to have any chance of beating [his Homecoming costar and legit pop star] Zendaya, I’d have to just go all out, and go down the funny route,” Holland told Yahoo Movies during a Facebook Live interview.

It made an impression on the public consciousness, to be sure. “I get recognized more for my Lip Sync Battle than I do for being Spider-Man,” said Holland, who started his showbiz career playing the eponymous ballet dancer in a London stage performance of the musical Billy Elliot. “People come up to me like, ‘Dude, You were so good in Lip Sync Battle!’ [I ask], ‘What do you think about Civil War? They’re like, ‘Huh?'”

But if Rihanna saw it, she hasn’t yet given Holland her stamp of approval. The actor says he hasn’t heard from the singer, “But Zendaya boastfully sent me a picture of flowers that Bruno Mars sent her, saying how well she did.”

Come on Rihanna, the guy deserves a bouquet. Just check out this applejack:

Tom Holland demonstrates the “AppleJack” More

Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters on Friday, July 7. Lip Sync Battle airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. on Spike TV.

