Tim Burton’s ‘Dumbo’ Adds Joseph Gatt To Live-Action Adaptation Of Disney Classic

EXCLUSIVE: Z Nation actor Joseph Gatt is the latest to join the roster of Tim Burton’s live-action adaptation of Dumbo. He will join previously announced cast members Colin, Farrell, Eva Green, Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton, DeObia Oparei, Nico Parker and Finley Hobbins. The movie will also star Roshan Seth, Sharon Rooney and Douglas Reith.

Gatt will play a character named Skellig in a story that follows Holt (Farrell), a former circus star who finds his life turned upside down when he returns from the war. Circus owner Max Medici (DeVito) enlists him to care for a newborn elephant whose oversize ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But when Holt’s children discover that Dumbo can fly, persuasive entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Keaton) and aerial artist Colette Marchant (Green) swoop in to make the peculiar pachyderm a star.

Derek Frey (Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children), Ehren Kruger (Ophelia, Dream House) and Justin Springer (Tron: Legacy ) are producing from a screenplay by Kruger. The live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1941 animated classic is slated to open in theaters on March 29, 2019.

Gatt has also appeared in Star Trek Into Darkness and Thor. He is repped by Wendy Scozzaro at Felix De Wolfe and Loch Powell at Power Entertainment Group.

