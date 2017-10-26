How to throw the best 'Stranger Things' Halloween party ever

Time to turn your Halloween Upside Down!
Stranger Things Season 2 is premiering on Netflix on Oct. 27, and that makes this weekend the perfect time to throw a binge-watching Halloween party. Invite friends over, wear themed costumes, eat and drink like Eleven, and dance to ‘80s music in between episodes of the supernatural drama.
To throw the best Stranger Things bash ever, we’ve compiled a checklist of the decorations, food, and even activities that would get even a Demogorgon in a party mood.
The Invitation
The site makeitstranger.com lets you use the iconic title font to create a party invite to send around by email or upload to a Facebook event.
Decorations
Christmas lights and alphabet bunting: Set the mood by turning your home into a replica of Joyce’s humble abode. Start by stringing up colored lights over alphabet bunting (or DIY with scissors and black posterboard).
Will Byers missing poster: Last season’s big mystery kicked off with the disappearance of Will. He was found at the end of Season 1, but something’s still not quite right with the kid.
Justice for Barb candle: While Will was rescued from the Upside Down, Barb suffered a much worse fate. And nobody seemed to notice (except BFF Nancy). Barb deserved better!
Cracked wall decal: Pretend like you’re venturing into the Upside Down with this spooky decal. If you really want to dial up the scare factor, add a DIY Demogorgon emerging from it.
The hand! This creepy throw pillow will make it seem like something is trying to emerge from the Upside Down.
Costumes
It’s Halloween weekend, so be sure to greet your guests in appropriately-themed outfits. You could dress like up like Eleven herself, with the pink dress and blonde wig (and carrying a package of Eggos, of course). Or go for a more tangential costume, like this Ghostbusters get-up. The kids in the show are wearing similar ones in Season 2.
Activities
Music: Take a break from the binge with a dance party to the Stranger Things 2 soundtrack or The Clash’s album Combat Rock, which features Will’s favorite song “Should I Stay or Should I Go?”
Take vintage Polaroid pictures: Make like Jonathan and document the evening’s best costumes with a Polaroid camera. Or have a contest to see who can make the best scary Demogorgon face.
Dungeons and Dragons: Just like the kids in the show, gather your friends to start a D&D campaign in the Vale of Shadows. You may run into a lost knight, some troglodytes, or even the Demogorgon itself.
Stranger Things Monopoly: If D&D isn’t everyone’s speed, this themed version of the popular board game should have everyone passing GO and collecting $200.
Make slime: A journey to the Upside Down wouldn’t be complete without slime, would it? After completing this DIY instruction, you and friends can have a classic slime fight.
Walkie-talkies: Another fun thing to do? Split up into teams and use walkie-talkies to play Capture the Flag. Or if you really want to get nostalgic for childhood, Hide and Seek!
Food
Waffle bar: Eleven’s favorite food should be the centerpiece of the buffet. Stack waffles on one end, and array the table with toppings like syrup, melted chocolate, candy, sprinkles, and fruit.
Burgers and fries: Celebrate Eleven’s escape from the lab by offering the same first meal she ate at Benny’s diner.
Chocolate pudding: Dustin’s fave can be enjoyed alone, or as a waffle topping!
Upside Down pineapple cake: This throwback dessert will have everyone scrambling for a piece — grab one before the Demogorgon does!
Coffee: It’s the way Sheriff Hopper starts his day, so sip it cold or hot. Bonus: It’ll keep you up for the binge!
Glowing slime hots: Replicate the eerie atmosphere of the Upside Down with these deliciously creepy-looking concoctions, which can be alcoholic or not.
Stranger Things Season 2 premieres Friday, Oct. 27 on Netflix.
