How to throw the best 'Stranger Things' Halloween party ever

Time to turn your Halloween Upside Down!

Stranger Things Season 2 is premiering on Netflix on Oct. 27, and that makes this weekend the perfect time to throw a binge-watching Halloween party. Invite friends over, wear themed costumes, eat and drink like Eleven, and dance to ‘80s music in between episodes of the supernatural drama.

To throw the best Stranger Things bash ever, we’ve compiled a checklist of the decorations, food, and even activities that would get even a Demogorgon in a party mood.

The Invitation

The site makeitstranger.com lets you use the iconic title font to create a party invite to send around by email or upload to a Facebook event.

(Credit: Netflix) More

Decorations

Christmas lights and alphabet bunting: Set the mood by turning your home into a replica of Joyce’s humble abode. Start by stringing up colored lights over alphabet bunting (or DIY with scissors and black posterboard).

Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers in Stranger Things (Photo: Netflix) More

Will Byers missing poster: Last season’s big mystery kicked off with the disappearance of Will. He was found at the end of Season 1, but something’s still not quite right with the kid.

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in Stranger Things (Photo: Netflix) More

Justice for Barb candle: While Will was rescued from the Upside Down, Barb suffered a much worse fate. And nobody seemed to notice (except BFF Nancy). Barb deserved better!

Shannon Purser as Barb and Natalia Dyer as Nancy in Stranger Things (Photo: Netflix/Courtesy Everett Collection) More

Cracked wall decal: Pretend like you’re venturing into the Upside Down with this spooky decal. If you really want to dial up the scare factor, add a DIY Demogorgon emerging from it.

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in Stranger Things (Photo: Netflix) More

The hand! This creepy throw pillow will make it seem like something is trying to emerge from the Upside Down.

Costumes

It’s Halloween weekend, so be sure to greet your guests in appropriately-themed outfits. You could dress like up like Eleven herself, with the pink dress and blonde wig (and carrying a package of Eggos, of course). Or go for a more tangential costume, like this Ghostbusters get-up. The kids in the show are wearing similar ones in Season 2.