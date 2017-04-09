Teresa Giudice Celebrates Daughter Gia's Confirmation With Family Party -- See the Pics!

No one does Confirmation quite like the Giudices!

Teresa Giudice took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate her oldest daughter, Gia, taking in the sacrament of Confirmation -- the final of the three entry rights for Catholics, marking the seal of the Holy Spirit and completing the process of initiation into the Christian community -- with a huge, Giudice-sized party.

The Giudice family, alongside the Gorgas, honored the 16-year-old at Italian eatery Fresco On Chruch in Montclair, New Jersey, and shared all the pics on social media.

"My beautiful daughter @_giagiudice on her Confirmation 🙏 God Bless & I Love You ❤️," Teresa captioned a photo of herself and Gia at the restaurant, while Melissa Gorga also posed for photos with the teen, dressed in white.

Gia, meanwhile, shared a photo of her beautiful cake -- baked by none other than Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro.

The whole family appeared to have a great time at the event, as Gorga shared videos of herself dancing with her 11-year-old niece, Milania Giudice, while her 6-year-old son, Joey, put his break dancing skills on display.

Missing from the party was Gia's father, Joe Giudice, who is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence after being convicted of bankruptcy fraud.

In an interview with ET in October, Teresa shared that Joe was "doing as well as could be expected."

"I talk to him all of the time. We email. Every day I speak to him," she revealed, adding that her husband had lost "a lot of weight."

"He looks really good," she said. "I cannot wait for him to come home."

