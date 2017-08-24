‘Starsky and Hutch’ TV Reboot in Development With James Gunn

Sony Pictures Television is developing a reboot of the classic cop series “Starsky and Hutch” with “Guardians of the Galaxy” mastermind James Gunn attached as an executive producer, Variety has confirmed.

In addition to executive producing, Gunn will also write the project along with his brother Brian Gunn and their cousin Mark Gunn. The three Gunns will also executive produce along with Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty. Moritz will produce through his Sony-based Original Film banner, at which Shetty is the head of TV.

The original series starred David Soul and Paul Michael Glaser, running for four seasons and almost 100 episodes from 1975-1979 on ABC. It focused on Detectives David Starsky and Kenneth “Hutch” Hutchinson as they fight crime in the fictional Bay City. The show also featured Antonio Fargas as the street-wise informant Huggy Bear. It was created by William Blinn and produced by Spelling-Goldberg Productions. Sony TV owns the rights to the Spelling-Goldberg catalogue, including the TV rights to this series. Warner Bros. owns the film rights, with the series being previously adapted into a comedy film in 2004 starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson. The film grossed over $170 million worldwide.

This is the latest in a long line of rebooted TV projects in recent years. This fall, CBS will debut a rebooted version of “SWAT,” which was also a Spelling-Goldberg show originally. Also this fall, The CW will launch a female-centric reboot of “Dynasty.” NBC also recently ordered a rebooted version of “The Munsters” and “Miami Vice,” while ABC has ordered a live-action “Jetsons” series.