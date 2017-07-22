‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Trailer Blasts Off With New Klingons, Explosive Action (Video)

Trekkies at Comic-Con were treated to a new look at CBS All Access’ upcoming series “Star Trek: Discovery,” set to debut in September.

It’s the first glimpse of the “Star Trek” reboot since its initial May teaser, but unlike the first trailer, which included only scenes from its first episode, the new preview has action from several episodes spliced together.

The new series will follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and forms of life, as well as one Starfleet officer who must learn that “to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.” “Star Trek: Discovery” will feature a new ship and characters, while tapping into the ethos of the show’s roots.

Also Read: Comic-Con: 'Star Trek: Discovery' Gets Panel and Captain's Chair Reveal

Captain Gabriel Lorca (played by Jason Isaac) is in action in the trailer, and viewers also catch a look at Rainn Wilson in his guest starring role as Harry Mudd.

Sonequa Martin-Green (as First Officer Michael Burnham), Jason Isaacs (as Captain Gabriel Lorca), Doug Jones (as Lt. Saru), Shazad Latif (as Lt. Ash Tyler), Mary Wiseman (as Cadet Sylvia Tilly), Anthony Rapp (as Lt. Paul Stamets) and James Frain (as Ambassador Sarek) round out the cast.

The series will premiere on the CBS Television Network Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 with all subsequent episodes available on CBS All Access, the Network’s digital subscription video on demand and live streaming service, and will be distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space channel and OTT service CraveTV.

