Spider-Man Will Not Appear in Tom Hardy’s ‘Venom,’ Says Kevin Feige (WATCH)

Venom is one of the biggest villains in the Spider-Man franchise, but Tom Holland’s superhero character will not appear in the upcoming “Venom” film, Variety has learned.

Following much fan speculation that Holland’s Spider-Man would perhaps be involved in Tom Hardy’s “Venom,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shot down those rumors, speaking with Variety at the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” world premiere on Wednesday night in Hollywood, Calif.

“No,” Feige promptly responded when asked if Spider-Man will appear in “Venom.”

He continued, “No, I think the folks there are making a great ‘Venom’ movie and I don’t know much about it, but I know they’re off to a good start with Tom Hardy.”

Will Spider-Man appear in the new "Venom" movie? We asked @Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige | #SpiderManHomecoming Premiere pic.twitter.com/rRA8J8DKPG — Variety (@Variety) June 29, 2017





“Venom” will star Hardy as the central character and will be directed by Ruben Fleischer. The film is the start of Sony working to build its extended “Spider-Man” universe. The movie is expected to be released in 2018.

While Holland’s Spider-Man won’t appear in “Venom,” he will appear in “Avengers: Infinity War,” following his “Civil War” cameo. When asked how much screen time to expect for Spider-Man in the upcoming “Avengers” movie, Feige stayed mum and quipped, “I can’t say too much about it.”

Watch the rest of Kevin Feige’s interview from the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” premiere, plus our interview with Tom Holland, here:





How has @TomHolland1996's life changed since being cast as the new Spider-Man? (Watch) | #SpiderManHomecoming World Premiere pic.twitter.com/nbFq8kbdZy — Variety (@Variety) June 29, 2017



