David S. Pumpkins gets animated Halloween special: Tom Hanks to voice character

Saturday Night Live‘s David S. Pumpkins – the bizarre Tom Hanks character that went viral last year – is returning to NBC for a Halloween-themed animated half-hour special.

Set for Saturday, Oct. 28. at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT, The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special is based on the hugely popular SNL “Haunted Elevator” sketch from the Oct. 22, 2016 episode. The sketch, of course, featured a pumpkin-suited Hanks as mystery man David S. Pumpkins, on an elevator with two skeleton-dressed dancers played by Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan.

“It’s scary how quickly the original SNL sketch caught on, and we’re thrilled that Tom Hanks is back to keep the fun going,” said George Cheeks, President, Business Operations and Late Night Programming, NBC Entertainment and Universal Television.

The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special will feature the voice of Hanks, who will also appear on camera at the beginning of the half-hour, as well as two-time Emmy Award-winning Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage. Sketch creators Day, Moynihan and Streeter Seidell will have voiceover roles as well.

Set in a small suburban town on All Hallows’ Eve, the special centers on David Pumpkins and his skeleton sidekicks who show a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween, answering none of their questions along the way.

Bento Box Entertainment will provide the animation. Mikey Day, Streeter Seidell & Bobby Moynihan will write and produce. Lorne Michaels will executive produce.

The David S. Pumpkins Halloween Special is a production of Broadway Video in association with SNL Studios.

