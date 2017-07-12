Shane Meadows Reunites With ‘This is England Team’ for ‘The Virtues’

Shane Meadow’s latest drama series for Channel 4 will see the filmmaker reuniting with “This Is England” stars Stephen Graham and Helen Behan for “The Virtues.” The show will follow Joseph, played by Graham, as he returns home to Ireland to confront a troubled past having been brought up in the care system.

Frank Laverty (“Michael Collins”) will star as the husband of Anna (Behan), the sister Joseph has not seen since he was a child. Jack Thorne, who worked on the “This is England” TV series, has written “The Virtues,” which will be produced by Sheffield and London-based Warp Films, which made the “This is England” film and TV projects.

Meadows “This is England” work started with the 2007 film of the same name, before spawning three four-part TV sequels: “This is England ’86,” “This is England ’88,” and “This is England ’90.” Like these series, “The Virtues” will be four parts.

The filmmaker said his new series will draw on his previous work. “It takes the biblical, almost apocalyptic levels of revenge witnessed in “Dead Man’s Shoes,” along with the bittersweet humor from “This is England” and creates a landscape like nothing else I’ve worked on.”

“The Virtues” is shooting in Sheffield, Liverpool, and Belfast, and bow on Channel 4 in 2019.