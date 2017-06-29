‘Sense8’ to Receive 2-Hour Finale Special on Netflix

Netflix announced on Thursday that “Sense8” will get a two-hour finale special expected to air in 2018.

In a video posted on social media, the characters from the series reunite and sing along to the song “What’s Up” by 4 Non Blondes. Midway through the video, the following words appear onscreen: “It’s happening. Two-hour finale episode. Tell your cluster.”

In addition, series co-creator Lana Wachowski posted a statement online that reads in part, “The passionate letters, the petitions, the collective voice that rose up like the fist of Sun to fight for this show was beyond what anyone was expecting.”

“It is my great pleasure as well as Netflix’s (believe me, they love the show as much as we do but the numbers have always been challenging) to announce that there will be another two-hour special released next year,” she continued. “After that…if this experience has taught me anything, you NEVER know.” You can read the full statement below.

The streaming service canceled the series after two seasons at the beginning of June, making it one of the few Netflix originals to get cancelled. Other recent cancellations include “The Get Down,” “Marco Polo,” “Bloodline,” and “Girlboss.”

“Sense8” starred Tuppence Middleton, Brian J. Smith, Doona Bae, Aml Ameen, Max Riemelt, Tina Desai, Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Jamie Clayton as eight strangers who become mentally and emotionally linked. Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski, and J. Michael Straczynski created the show for Netflix and executive produced with Grant Hill.





Death doesn't let you say goodbye. 2 hour finale episode in the works. Tell your cluster. pic.twitter.com/GHZgGuHwS0 — Sense8 (@sense8) June 29, 2017



