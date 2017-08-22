Scarlett Johansson Unveils Massive New Back Tattoo on ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Set

Scarlett Johansson has some serious new ink!

The Ghost in the Shell star was spotted with a giant new piece of body art on the Atlanta, Georgia, set of her upcoming flick, Avengers: Infinity War, on Monday.

Set across her upper back, the tat -- which appeared to be a floral design -- was clearly visible as she walked around in a black crop top and trackpants.

While it’s unclear whether the ink is real, it wouldn’t be the 32-year-old star’s first time under the needle.

She also has a horseshoe on her ribcage, the sun on one of her arms and two circles on her ankle.



While she may be working on a Marvel blockbuster film, Johansson recently opened up about her simple childhood, during which her family relied on food stamps.

"We were living on welfare, we were on food stamps," she shared on Inside the Actors Studio. "My parents were raising four kids in a low-income household in Manhattan. So, it was a lot."

"My mom tried to be as much as a buffer as possible with that experience," she continued. "But by the time my twin brother and I came around, I think my parents' marriage, it had a lot of strain."

