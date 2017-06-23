Savannah Chrisley Confirms She’s Dating NBA Player Luke Kennard: ‘He’s My Guy’

Savannah Chrisley has a new man in her life! The Chrisley Knows Best star, 19, took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm that she's dating basketball player Luke Kennard.



WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Chrisley Shuts Down Chandler Parsons Romance Rumors: 'I'm Single'



It was a big day for the 20-year-old athlete, who was drafted to the Detroit Pistons in an official ceremony, which Savannah attended with Kennard's family.

"And we're off!! Today's the day...to where it all changes!!! #nbadraft (Dress, Heels, and bag...all Gucci) @gucci," the reality star captioned a group shot with her boyfriend's family.



She later posted a selfie with the future NBA star, writing, "Yep y'all...he's my guy could not be more proud of him!! Thank you for choosing me @lukekennard5 #nbabound🏀 #dukenation#myboyfriendishot."

This is not the first time Savannah has been linked to a basketball player. Back in February, she was rumored to be dating Memphis Grizzlies star Chandler Parsons, but exclusively told ET that they were just longtime pals.



"We hang out. He's a blast. He has the best personality. I mean, heck -- he makes [my dad] laugh, he makes me laugh. He truly is just a great friend," she dished at the time. "I'm single, having fun."

In fact, Kennard marks Savannah's first confirmed relationship since her January split from longtime boyfriend, Blaire Hanks. At the time, she posted an emotional video, announcing their breakup.



WATCH: Savannah Chrisley Gets Back Behind the Wheel a Week After Serious Car Crash, Reveals Split With Boyfriend

"He and I are no longer dating. It hurts, it does, because for me he was that definition of just my first true love. And, trying to stay strong y'all," she told her fans on Facebook Live. "It truly was the definition of young love, it's just what he and I were."



For more from Savannah Chrisley, watch the clip below!

Related Articles