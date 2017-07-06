Samuel L. Jackson Bringing Nick Fury To ‘Captain Marvel’

Rumors began popping up on the fanboy sites over the Independence Day holiday that Samuel L. Jackson was reprising his role as Avengers architect and recruiter Nick Fury in Disney/Marvel’s Captain Marvel. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and we hear it’s true that Jackson will be making an appearance in the movie.

The last time we saw Fury was in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. Prior to that Fury was shot and hospitalized in 2014’s Captain America: Winter Soldier.

Marvel announced Brie Larson as Air Force Pilot Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel at last year’s Comic-Con. Half Nelson directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck boarded as directors of Captain Marvel in April. The movie, the first female-led superhero project under Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, is scheduled for release on March 8, 2019.

Danvers debuted in 1968 as a human companion to the original Captain Marvel (the space alien Mar-Vell), the sixth character to use that title in the comics. She developed super powers of her own in a mid-’70s storyline and was given her own title, Ms. Marvel, in 1977. She was named Marvel’s official Captain Marvel in 2012 in tribute to the original, killed off via cancer in a 1982 graphic novel, with the Ms. Marvel moniker going to Kamala Khan, Marvel’s first headlining Muslim character.

Marvel would not comment on the news. Jackson is repped by ICM, Anonymous Content and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.

